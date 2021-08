ABILENE, Texas — As temperatures begin to rise police officials are urging parents to ensure that their children aren't left behind locked in cars. Though something like this may seem like an occasional occurrence, over the last 6 months the Abilene Police Department has had 6 calls for children left in unattended vehicles. Sergeant Ramirez stated, "Anytime that we are called to a call for service that involves a child being left in the vehicle, we have to determine exactly what offense we have if any offense,... the state says an individual commits an offense if they intentionally or knowingly leave a child in a motor vehicle longer than 5 minutes and not attended by anyone older than 14 years of age."