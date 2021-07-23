Minneapolis residents may soon vote to abolish current police department
Minneapolis, Minnesota – Minneapolis voters may soon be voting on whether they will eliminate the police department as it is currently organized. The Minneapolis Policy and Government Oversight Committee approved the ballot measure proposed by the advocacy group Yes 4 Minneapolis Committee in an 11-2 vote that will now be passed along to the general council for a vote, according to Fox News.
