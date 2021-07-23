6 Bad Data Engineering Practices You Shouldn’t Apply as a Data Scientist

Learning data science from your laptop presents challenges that serve as the basis for understanding how the tools of data science work. Moving from laptop to enterprise, however, presents several new challenges that the learning data scientist is never really exposed to. I certainly experienced this when in my first data science job I was presented with a common data science problem: “Please develop micro-segments for our customer base so we can market to them more precisely.” My plan was clear—employ some feature engineering of the data, perform some data reduction of those features, and then cluster away to a solution. Unfortunately, the problems began immediately when I was left scratching my head on how to access the data in the first place.