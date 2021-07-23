Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee, OK

Education Spotlight — Paige Gallaway

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?. "I was selected by rigorous auditions for OKMEA All State Choir. This is a very difficult process, and I was awarded this honor for all three years in high school. I practiced after school with my choir teachers Teresa Pointer, Chelsea Arnold and Dana Lane and rehearsed for the auditions at home on my own. The audition process was very stressful, but I had a lot of help from my teachers."

www.muskogeephoenix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muskogee, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Muskogee, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Leadership#Okmea#The All State Choir#Covid#Muskogee High School 2021#Mhs Advanced Chorale#Mhs Band#Vocal Music#Outstanding Musical Award#Mespa Scholarship#The Bc Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy