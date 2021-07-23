Education Spotlight — Paige Gallaway

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?. "I was selected by rigorous auditions for OKMEA All State Choir. This is a very difficult process, and I was awarded this honor for all three years in high school. I practiced after school with my choir teachers Teresa Pointer, Chelsea Arnold and Dana Lane and rehearsed for the auditions at home on my own. The audition process was very stressful, but I had a lot of help from my teachers."