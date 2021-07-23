Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama county health officer says face masks may need to be mandated again due to rising COVID-19 cases

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l72VH_0b5QSyCs00

Cases of COVID-19 are rising exponentially in Alabama’s largest metro area because a new, highly contagious variant is spreading among the unvaccinated, and public places should consider a return to requiring face masks, the head of the area health department said Thursday.

Dr. Mark Wilson, the health officer for Jefferson County, said studies have shown that the delta variant that’s taken hold in Alabama can spread between people in less than a minute, so any indoor area where people gather might need a face mask requirement or at least a strong recommendation that people wear them.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases of COVID-19 has risen eightfold from 13 to 107 a day, he said, and additional new cases and more deaths linked to the pandemic are inevitable, she said.

“The tragic thing is that almost all of these deaths will have been prevented if only those people had been vaccinated,” Wilson said.

The problem isn’t isolated to Jefferson County: Only eight of Alabama’s 67 counties aren’t considered at high risk for the illness caused by the coronavirus, and roughly 50 more patients a day are being admitted to state hospitals with COVID-19, which already has killed more than 11,460 people in Alabama.

With only 31% of the population fully vaccinated and nearly all the new, most serious cases among people who aren’t inoculated, Wilson said the state’s vaccination rate is “way, way below” what is needed to control the pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey told reporters Thursday the blame for the new surge in cases is with people who refuse to get vaccinated.

“The few cases of COVID are because of unvaccinated folks. Almost 100% of the new hospitalizations are unvaccinated folks. And the deaths certainly are occurring with unvaccinated folks. These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain. We’ve got to get folks to take the shot,” Ivey said during an appearance in Birmingham.

The governor said she doesn’t like another mask mandate, but she also doesn’t know how to convince more people to get their COVID-19 shots.

“Get a shot in your arm. I’ve done it. It’s safe. The data proves it. It doesn’t cost anything. It saves lives,” Ivey said.

Cases have surged since the July 4 holiday, which officials feared would lead to new outbreaks, Dr. Scott Harris, the head of the Alabama Department of Public Health, said in a video update released by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.

“Right now we are seeing some pretty difficult times here in Alabama,” Harris said.

Some of the infections are occurring after the type of large gatherings that generally didn’t occur until the state lifted health restrictions. Dr. David Thrasher, who practices in Montgomery, said a doctor friend told him about a church in the Birmingham suburb of Trussville that recently held a large celebration for its 200th anniversary which was followed by a massive disease outbreak.

“Seventy people in that congregation have tested positive,” he said. Thrasher said a friend of his died recently and two people who attended the funeral became infected even though they were vaccinated.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 772, a spike of 280%, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University.

There were about 226 new cases per 100,000 people in Alabama over the past two weeks, which ranks ninth in the country.

Comments / 2

Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
7K+
Followers
680
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Delta, AL
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
City
Trussville, AL
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Face Masks#Covid#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama raccoon attack sends three people for rabies treatment

Three people were treated for exposure to rabies after a raccoon attacked a person on a walking trail earlier this week near a subdivision, state health officials said Friday. The animal went after a person in Cullman earlier this week while showing signs of rabies of the disease, so it was collected and tested for the neurological illness, the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a statement.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Governor appoints new district attorney for Alabama county

Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed Jessica Ventiere as Lee County’s new district attorney after its last district attorney, Brandon Hughes, pleaded guilty to two felonies, The Opelika-Auburn News reported. “I am humbled by this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens in Lee County,” Ventiere...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Donated land gives Alabama city 19+ acres for park expansion

The footprint for an Alabama city’s public parks is set to grow thanks to a private donation that will add close to 20 acres of land to the area. The Hanceville City Council last week unanimously agreed to accept 19.52 acres (7.899 hectares) of land from property owner Lillie Tucker. And as one of the first moves as the new owners, the council named a new botanical park that will occupy the space in honor of Lillie and her late husband, Larry Tucker, The Cullman Times reported.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Three bodies found inside burned car on Alabama roadway

The remains of three people were found inside a burned-out vehicle that was discovered on a remote logging road in central Alabama, the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities were working to identify the skeletal remains, and there was no immediate indication of the cause of death. The car was...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Search for missing Alabama boater ends with body found

The search for a boater who failed to return home ended with the man’s body being found early Thursday during a search of the Coosa River, authorities said. The body of Kha Thanh Tran, 44, of Gadsden was found in the water before dawn, according to a statement from Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

3 charged with capital murder in killing of Alabama man during robbery setup

Three suspects have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an Alabama man during a robbery. Officials form the Valley Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrests of Jacob Christian Moedl, 19, of Notasulga, Robyn Yvonne Jones, 18, of Lagrange, Ga., and Vincent Ray Tiller, 21, of Grantville, Ga. They are charged in the July 17 slaying of Antavious Lawenton Sharpe, of Valley.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama prison worker convicted in inmate abuse case

Alabama prison officer convicted in inmate abuse case. A one-time shift commander who supervised officers at an Alabama prison was convicted of letting another worker abuse a prisoner, prosecutors said Friday. Willie Burks, 42, was the fourth officer convicted on federal charges in the abuse, which occurred at the Department...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama town fires police chief amid misconduct claims

An Alabama city fired its police chief and another ranking officer over what the mayor described as allegations of inappropriate, unprofessional behavior. Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship told a news conference Wednesday that an investigation preceded the removal of Chief Marlos Walker and Capt. Tim Hicks. Without providing details on what...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama advises against eating fish from some waterways

Alabama public health officials are warning people to avoid eating any fish from some state waterways because of contamination. The state Department of Public Health issued its latest fish consumption advisories this month. They are based on nearly 500 samples of specific fish species taken during the fall of 2020...

Comments / 2

Community Policy