Muskogee, OK

Renovations wrapping up at local schools

By Cathy Spaulding / cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 11 days ago
Students at Creek, Cherokee and Pershing elementary schools are to have safer entrances, new carpeting and new technology when they return to class on Aug. 24.

Contractors are nearly finished with the three schools' renovations, part of the 2019 bond issue, said Muskogee Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Lance Crawley.

"Because of some supply order issues and contract issues, they will continue to do work probably into the first few weeks of September — clean-up items — but that will not affect instruction," Crawley said.

On Thursday, contractors did electrical work and installed new wide-screen interactive televisions at Creek.

Dan Longshore, general project superintendent with Flintco, said entrances at the three schools are being redone to have a secure vestibule.

He said workers began the first week of June.

"There were some delays in hardware," Longshore said. "New pole lights for the parking lot, those were delayed."

Crawley said two small restrooms each at Creek and Pershing are being renovated to be more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Rebuilding of Tony Goetz Elementary and the 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson are on course to be finished before the start of the school year, Crawley said. Those projects also were part of the $110 million bond issue voters approved in 2019.

Work on the district's new blended school, Rougher Innovations Academy, will be ready on Aug. 24. The school, located in the former Whittier Elementary, combines self-paced internet instruction with face-to-face learning.

However, a worldwide resin shortage is delaying delivery of new classroom chairs and desks at AR, Tony Goetz and RIA, Crawley said. Many chairs and desk sets are made of resin, a hard plastic material, he said.

He said the "vast majority" of new furniture will be installed by Aug. 18, he said. New desks and chairs for students at Tony Goetz and Alice Robertson will not arrive until Aug. 23-25, he said.

"We'll have chairs in place. We'll use our existing chairs," he said. "We will try to keep students from sitting on the floor."

Crawley said most new furniture at RIA should be in by Aug. 19, and 45 new student chairs are due in mid-September.

