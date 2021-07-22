Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

What’s Riskier for Young Soccer Players, Practice or Game Time?

By American Academy of Neurology (AAN)
 12 days ago

Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS - For young soccer players, participating in repetitive technical training activities involving heading during practice may result in more total head impacts but playing in scrimmages or actual soccer games may result in greater magnitude head impacts. That’s according to a small, preliminary study released today that will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s Sports Concussion Conference, July 30-31, 2021.

