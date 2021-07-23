Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

FirstEnergy admits it controlled dark money group started by DeWine aide

By Marty Schladen
ohiocapitaljournal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mammoth scandal surrounding a 2019 energy bailout appeared to creep closer on Thursday to the administration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. FirstEnergy said in a deferred prosecution agreement that the man DeWine appointed to lead the Public Utility Commission of Ohio took a $4.3 million payment and then acted on behalf of the Akron-based power company instead of as the state’s top regulator.

