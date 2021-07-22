The Ferrari 296 GTB is coming to Fortnite
If you ever wanted to know what it’s like to drive a Ferrari without the worry of damaging looks like you’ll have that chance in Fortnite. For the first time ever a licensed car is making its way to the hugely popular Battle Royal game. Which Ferrari you’ll be able to drive is a yet-to-be-released one, the Ferrari 296 GTB slated to come out sometime in 2022. The actual real-life car comes with a turbocharged V6 engine and an electric motor for 818 horsepower; it’s a lot of horses. The price for this beast of a driving machine starts at $330,000 USD, that’s a lot of cheddar.www.cgmagonline.com
