The Ferrari 296 GTB is coming to Fortnite

A ton of new skins and emotes coming to Fortnite have leaked online. Noted Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has shared a new video which shows off skins for Gildedguy, Pepper Thorne, Bugha, Lt. Look, and many more! These skins seem to be on the way soon, but for those that can't wait to see what's in store next for the game, the video is well worth a watch. Gildedguy in particular has a really great design, and it's not hard to imagine a lot of the character's fans flocking to the skin when it drops. Hopefully, fans won't be waiting too much longer!