The Cuba Cheese Shoppe is seeking an experienced, full time Route Truck Driver to service our customers in Western NY and Northern PA. Job Requirements /Duties: • Ability to positively interact with dairy and store managers of various grocery and retail stores. • Ability to maneuver trucks into loading docks or other designated spaces. • Ability to plan routes and meet delivery schedules. • Selling, upselling and customer service skills a must. • Stocking, rotating and adjusting shelves in stores. • Ability to handle an electronic software system for invoicing. • Ability to lift 25lb. or more. • Clean driving record.www.oleantimesherald.com
