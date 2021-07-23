Cancel
Cuba, NY

The Cuba Cheese Shoppe is seeking an experienced, full time

The Cuba Cheese Shoppe is seeking an experienced, full time Route Truck Driver to service our customers in Western NY and Northern PA. Job Requirements /Duties: • Ability to positively interact with dairy and store managers of various grocery and retail stores. • Ability to maneuver trucks into loading docks or other designated spaces. • Ability to plan routes and meet delivery schedules. • Selling, upselling and customer service skills a must. • Stocking, rotating and adjusting shelves in stores. • Ability to handle an electronic software system for invoicing. • Ability to lift 25lb. or more. • Clean driving record.

