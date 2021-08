DENVER (CBS4) – Russ Fortna wheeled his wheelchair out the front door of Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital Saturday morning. A crowd of health care providers and his family cheered him on because this is the end of a journey for him. “It’s been a long haul, but compared to where I was is like night and day,” he said. He has been in a hospital bed for eight months. He is a heart transplant recipient, but that’s not why he was here. He was recovering from COVID-19. (credit: CBS) He came down with the virus back in December and became very sick. The doctors and...