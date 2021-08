Modern ransomware often generate and manage cryptographic keys on the victim's machine, giving defenders an opportunity to capture exposed keys and recover encrypted data without paying the ransom. However, recent work has raised the possibility of future enclave-enhanced malware that could avoid such mitigations using emerging support for hardware-enforced secure enclaves in commodity CPUs. Nonetheless, the practicality of such enclave-enhanced malware and its potential impact on all phases of the ransomware lifecyle remain unclear. Given the demonstrated capacity of ransomware authors to innovate in order to better extort their victims (e.g. through the adoption of untraceable virtual currencies and anonymity networks), it is important to better understand the risks involved and identify potential mitigations.