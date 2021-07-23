New study shows Black Americans lean towards radio over other mainstream media

I believe it’s a quite sure thing that in the event that you raise Black TV signature melodies, the subject from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air comes up right away. In case it’s not your top pick, it’s essentially on the Mt. Rushmore of Black TV signature melodies. In any case, what might round out the other three? I feel that is a considerably more troublesome conversation. What’s more, a much funner one. For The Black Mainstream’s last video in this series, everyone plunked down and discussed the best signature tunes, the most noticeably terrible signature tunes and Michael Harriot in a real sense got off the most noticeably awful remove his profession. I ain’t saying the brotha will be dropped yet I am saying I will begin drug testing people before we film from now on.