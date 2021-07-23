Cancel
Society

New study shows Black Americans lean towards radio over other mainstream media

By Isiah Carey
fox26houston.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study, iHeart Media found that Black Americans are 64% more likely to say radio personalities impact their opinions on the world around them. Our panel discusses how and why radio is so important in the Black community.

Americasmanisteenews.com

Study shows Americans overestimate ability to spot fake news

A study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that 75% of Americans overestimate their ability to recognize false headlines. Researchers also stated that individuals who were most overconfident in their ability to spot fake news are more likely to spread "bad facts." John Bebow is...
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Study: Blacks Have Concerns About The Media – But Not Radio.

More than a year after the death of George Floyd sparked a national conversation about racial inequality, new research shows the Black community has mixed reactions about whether the racial climate has changed, reflecting a sense of optimism tempered with cautious skepticism. While there are concerns about how Blacks are portrayed by the media, the study, conducted by Horowitz Research in conjunction with iHeartMedia, underscores the deep emotional connection Black consumers have with radio.
SocietyWJCL

USC launches dietary study focusing on Black Americans, seeking participants

The University of South Carolina is leading a project to help nutrition experts who are looking to add cultural relevance to U.S. Dietary guidelines. A $3.4 million dollar grant funded by the National Institutes of Health will help USC lead a five-year study to increase dietary quality and reduce type two diabetes risk among Black Americans.
SocietyPosted by
CBS News

The history of anti-Asian hate crimes in America

While hate crimes in this country increased last year by two percent overall, hate crimes against Americans of Asian and Pacific Island descent rose by 146 percent, with the Trump administration's use of racist rhetoric during the pandemic blamed by some for the rise in violence. History shows that Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders have had to weather this wave of discrimination and scapegoating many times before. CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang reports.
Atlanta, GAMedscape News

Reckoning With America's Alarming Rise in Anti-Asian Hate

On March 16, the world was witness to a horrific act of violence when a gunman killed six Asian American women and two others at spas in the Atlanta, Georgia, area. The attack prompted a national outcry and protests against the rising levels of hate and violence directed at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), a community that has experienced a profound and disturbing legacy of racism in American history.
SocietyIndependent

Critical race theory: What is it, really?

Varying definitions of critical race theory, or CRT, have circulated in online groups, public school board meetings and dinner conversations for the last several months. Some parents who oppose the theory say it shames white students into thinking they are "racist" or "bad." Some proponents of the theory in schools say it helps with diversity and inclusion initiatives.
TV & Videosentertainmentpaper.com

The Black Mainstream: Black Television signature tunes

I believe it’s a quite sure thing that in the event that you raise Black TV signature melodies, the subject from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air comes up right away. In case it’s not your top pick, it’s essentially on the Mt. Rushmore of Black TV signature melodies. In any case, what might round out the other three? I feel that is a considerably more troublesome conversation. What’s more, a much funner one. For The Black Mainstream’s last video in this series, everyone plunked down and discussed the best signature tunes, the most noticeably terrible signature tunes and Michael Harriot in a real sense got off the most noticeably awful remove his profession. I ain’t saying the brotha will be dropped yet I am saying I will begin drug testing people before we film from now on.
Americasbigrapidsnews.com

AmericasHuron Daily Tribune

Video GamesPhys.org

Social media study guides risk-reduction videogame for Black teen girls

To support the development of a multiplayer risk-reduction videogame for Black teen girls, researchers at Yale conducted a study that sheds light on the social media habits of these teens in evaluating and choosing potential romantic partners. The results were published in the July 24 issue of Social Media & Society.

