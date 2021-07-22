Cristian Pache homers twice in Gwinnett doubleheader; Joey Estes strikes out 10 for Augusta

After five seasons apart, might the Detroit Tigers and pitcher Justin Verlander be headed for a reunion? If Miguel Cabrera had his way, they certainly would. Cabrera, who’s been with the Tigers since 2008, recently popped up on Verlander’s Instagram account with an unmistakable message: Come back home. Detroit sent...
Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
The MLB offseason officially began today, and we’ve already got one trade on the books. The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds have struck a deal involving catcher Tucker Barnhart. Barnhart, a two-time Gold Glove winner, is headed to Detroit in exchange for minor league infielder Nick Quintana. The 30-year-old Barnhart...
The Astros have one of the more significant crop of free agents around the league, as the team is facing the potential departures of Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Kendall Graveman and Zack Greinke, among others. Houston may make an effort to retain some of that group, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Greinke is not expected to return to the Astros this winter.
The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
It wouldn’t be an MLB season without free agency rumors before the World Series even starts. Although the Brewers being brought up this early is unusual. Jon Heyman over at MLB network appeared on a segment where he broke down where 13 free agents might end up. The Milwaukee Brewers were mentioned in that list.
According to multiple reports, the Pirates have picked up a former New York Yankees outfielder off waivers.
Fan Pirates insider Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette says that the Pirates claimed Greg Allen.
Former Cubs postseason hero Kyle Schwarber pushed back Tuesday on the idea that he got “screwed” by the Cubs last winter when they non-tendered him rather than tender him a contract subject to arbitration. It was part of a question, during an interview on ESPN-1000’s Waddle & Silvy show, regarding...
The Chicago Cubs made a rather stunning move on Friday. Not as much stunning that they made the move once it became available, but more stunning that the opportunity was available at all. Chicago claimed left-handed starting pitcher Wade Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Nobody saw this one...
The Mariners are going into the offseason with a few major needs. One of the biggest needs is to fix the offense. The Mariners had significantly below average play at second base in 2021 and need to improve the position. They played Dylan Moore and Abraham Toro there and together they only had about one good month of offensive production. There is a player out there that the Mariners almost traded for at the deadline that they could acquire again.
MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding right-hander Justin Verlander, who is a free agent. Read all about Verlander here. Oct. 7: Astros will 'probably' extend QO to JV, per Crane. Astros owner Jim Crane said the team will "probably" extend a qualifying offer to...
Joctober for White Sox, Correa to Cubs? It's just science originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If we didn’t already know, it has become clear the past few years — if not obvious during the past week — that the road to the World Series goes through Chicago. Not that...
We know the Detroit Tigers are interested in signing a shortstop and a couple of veteran starting pitchers but Al Avila has also said the team could have their eye on a veteran outfielder. In a piece recently published on CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson predicts where he believes the top 20...
The Chicago Cubs finished the 2021 season with a 71-91 record, their worst performance in a season since 2013. It marked the end of an era for a successful Cubs core that won the World Series in 2016, as Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez were all dealt at the trade deadline.
Kyle Schwarber's time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end. The slugger had a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season that ESPN reported was worth $11.5 million with a $3 million buyout, but he declined his option on Thursday. However, he could still...
Well folks, the 2021 free agent season has begun and is turning out to be one of the deepest shortstop markets in recent memory with Los Angeles contributing two high-impact players, Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, to the pool. The franchise will attempt to retain one, if not both, even though ...
