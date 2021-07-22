Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

We’re Nearing the End of the Nikon Z Lens Roadmap

By Spencer Cox
Photography Life
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost three years since Nikon announced the Z mirrorless system in August of 2018. The initial Z6 and Z7 were accompanied by three lenses (24-70mm f/4, 35mm f/1.8, and 50mm f/1.8) as well as a roadmap which promised 20 more by the end of 2021. That’s about where we are today.

photographylife.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheye Lens#Lenses#Nikon#Roadmap#Macro Lens#6 3 Dx#Z
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicstips.photography

Nikon Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Review

A relatively basic and sometimes overlooked lens in Nikon’s venerable Z-series lens lineup is the Nikon Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3. Selling for $400 on its own but $300 as a kit with any full-frame Nikon Z camera, this is a budget optic with a narrow zoom range and a slow maximum aperture of f/4 to f/6.3. But despite its underwhelming specifications, some photographers may be considering it as a lightweight kit lens, especially if it lives up to the reputation of the other (almost entirely excellent) Nikon Z lenses so far. This review covers everything you need to know about the Nikon Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3.
ElectronicsDIY Photography

Nikon Z fc 28mm f/2.8 Special Edition Kit release date delayed indefinitely

We already knew that Nikon struggling to keep up with the pre-order demand of the Nikon Z fc, after an announcement earlier this month telling us exactly that. That original announcement said that the Z fc and Zfc 28mm f/2.8 Special Edition Kits were both scheduled to be released late this month, but that there are going to be delays and it will take some time for items to be delivered.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

We’ve Updated Our Nikon 50mm F1.8 S Lens Review. The Lens Improved!

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Nikon’s 50mm f1.8 S lens is probably the sharpest lens they’ve manufactured. Its optical quality far exceeds that of any F-mount lens ever made. During our earlier reviews, its AF speed and accuracy weren’t up to competitor levels. Many users reported frustration with its AF accuracy levels, especially when using Eye-AF. Nikon has released updates to existing Z body firmware and released new dual-processor bodies (Z6 II and Z7 II). In our latest tests, the AF accuracy and speed are much improved. There has also been an update to the lens firmware since our last review. It’s also got a great price to boot!
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Superzoom battle: Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM vs Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR

Superzoom lenses are nothing new - they've been around longer than digital photography itself. It's not uncommon to see optics with focal length ranges of between, say, 24mm and 350mm, in 35mm equivalent terms. Bridge cameras often quoted zoom ranges of 10x, 20x or even 30x, allowing the photographer to capture both semi-wideangle images and greatly magnified, super-telephoto frames. Meanwhile the likes of Tamron, Sigma and Nikon's 18-200mm lenses quickly became firm favorites for travel photographers, due to their versatility and portability.
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Firmware: Canon Cinema EOS C500 Mark II v1.0.3.1

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Promises made, promises kept. Canon has released firmware v1.0.3.1 for the Canon Cinema EOS C500...
Electronicsdigitalcameraworld.com

9 things we know about the Nikon Z9

The Nikon Z9 was announced in March, but the Big N revealed very little in the way of concrete information about the top-line Z-mount camera. Since it was strictly a development announcement, Nikon essentially revealed that the Nikon Z9 is on the way but gave us next to nothing in the way of actual specifications or details.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Beautiful, Sharp, And A Bit Boring. Sigma 35mm F1.4 Review

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I remember when Sigma debuted their Art series of lenses to the world some odd years ago. One of my dearest friends rented the 35mm for Canon and invited me to come and play with it. I quickly made him laugh and snapped his portrait. It captured a fundamentally basic scene, yet something was inviting and intriguing. Granted, during this time, QA was subpar, and a number of lenses were lemons. Sigma has since worked hard to rectify the issue. In doing so, they’ve also removed a lot of other things in their newest mirrorless offerings. When testing out the Sigma 35mm f1.4 DG DN Art lens for Sony, I found myself wondering why they left “art” in the name.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Choose your own adventure with Techart's E-mount to Z-mount adapter

Back in the summer of 2019, Techart released the TZE-01 adapter – an impressively thin metal ring that makes possible some previously unseen lens-camera combinations. It does this by way of an integrated circuit board that, with the aid of some reverse-engineering on Techart's part, allows for a vast number of Sony lenses to function fully on compatible Nikon Z-mount camera bodies.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Lee Filters Unveils System Specifically for the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8

Lee Filters has announced a new LEE100 holder designed specifically for the Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S ultra-wide zoom lens. The new LEE100 for the Nikon mirrorless 14-24mm lens is larger than the standard holders for the 100mm filters and is made from aluminum alloy and features what it describes as a bespoke compression system that allows for safe and secure placement on the lens barrel. The mount will lock securely on the lens without risking any damage to the barrel or hood mount. The company claims it has an optimized vignette performance by leveraging a set of visual “smart alignment” markings that will help users correctly position the LEE100 Mount on the lens as well as an integrated gasket and anti-reflective coating to protect against any light leaks.
ElectronicsThe Imaging Resource!

Nikon Z fc First Shots: Sample images from Nikon’s new retro-inspired, APS-C Z mirrorless camera

Earlier this summer, Nikon unveiled its second Z mirrorless camera with an APS-C-sized sensor. However, instead of following a similar modern design to the earlier Z50 -- and the full-frame Z-series models -- the new Nikon Z fc looks squarely into the past, drawing design cues and overall styling from Nikon's famed FM2 film camera from 1982. Yet, despite its eye-catching retro-inspired exterior, the Nikon Z fc sports the modern imaging pipeline and performance features that customers expect, offering a solid array of amenities for photo and video creators alike.
Electronicsephotozine.com

LEE Filters Introduce LEE100 Holder For NIKKOR Z 14-24mm F/2.8 S Lens

LEE Filters is adding to its award-winning LEE100 filter system with the addition of a new LEE100 holder specifically developed for Nikon’s NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S ultra-wide zoom lens. Physically larger than the standard LEE100 holder, this new filter holder is made from aluminium alloy and features a bespoke...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Nikon Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S review

We had to wait quite a while for a native Z mount Nikon macro lens, and then two came along at once. The 105mm f/2.8 VR is the more advanced (and more expensive) of the two, but it provides stunning results for lovers of close-up photography. With a useful focal length for portraits and other subjects too, it's also quite a flexible option.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Galaxy S22 May Include A New 50MP RGBW Camera Sensor

The Galaxy S22 series is one of the most anticipated smartphone series for 2022, and as usual, there are a lot of rumors about it before the unveiling. Although there is still a long way to go before the unveiling of Samsung’s new Galaxy series, the primary camera is the starting point for speculations around the Galaxy S22.
PhotographyPhotography Life

My New Favorite Method to Capture More Dynamic Range

A technique I recently learned allows you to capture lots of dynamic range in photography with better results and fewer downsides than traditional HDRs. I call it “AHDR” for “Averaged High Dynamic Range” photography. AHDR isn’t a popular technique at the moment, but I’ll make a case in this article...
ComputersDigital Trends

The best HP laptop just got a massive price cut — but not for long

If you’re looking for a new laptop, and a 2-in-1 convertible device sounds pretty appealing, you’re going to love this HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop deal we’ve just spotted. As part of the HP 72 Hour Flash Sale, you can pick up a stylish and practical HP Spectre x360 laptop for just $900, saving you $150 on the usual price. This is a great time to enjoy the rich benefits of a laptop that also doubles up as a tablet, all for a lot less than usual. You’ll need to be quick, though, as this sale is only available for a strictly limited time only.
Digital Trends

Staples is practically giving away the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex with this deal

You may or may not have seen our big laptop deals feature, which we regularly update with new deals and discounts. There are quite a few laptops on sale there, from 2-in-1s with a touchscreen, to powerful creative workstations like the HP Envy 4K. Some of those laptops come with...
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy