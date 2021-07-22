We’re Nearing the End of the Nikon Z Lens Roadmap

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I remember when Sigma debuted their Art series of lenses to the world some odd years ago. One of my dearest friends rented the 35mm for Canon and invited me to come and play with it. I quickly made him laugh and snapped his portrait. It captured a fundamentally basic scene, yet something was inviting and intriguing. Granted, during this time, QA was subpar, and a number of lenses were lemons. Sigma has since worked hard to rectify the issue. In doing so, they’ve also removed a lot of other things in their newest mirrorless offerings. When testing out the Sigma 35mm f1.4 DG DN Art lens for Sony, I found myself wondering why they left “art” in the name.