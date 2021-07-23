Jay-Z and Kanye got back together for a verse on Donda (wherever it is)
As with most projects on which Kanye West is the creative lead, his new album Donda has had a long, somewhat torturous road to existence. But now, after more than a year of broken promises and delays—and a typically West-ian amount of hype and build-up—West’s 10th studio album has…still not yet arrived. (We assume. We’re actually writing this particular paragraph 37 minutes after midnight Eastern, when overly optimistic commentators thought the album might drop, and literally anything could happen at this point.)www.avclub.com
