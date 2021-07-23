Jay-Z and Kanye got back together for a verse on Donda (wherever it is)

Kanye West is seemingly on track to release his new album, Donda, tomorrow. Rumors started circulating about a new West album last weekend and he threw a listening party at a Las Vegas church on Sunday. He held an even larger listening party on Thursday night. It was scheduled to begin at 8PM ET and got started around 9:50PM, wrapping up an hour later. It took place at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The event was sold out (West reportedly gifted 5,000 tickets to faculty, staff, and students from the city’s HBCUs, per WABE) but it streamed live for Apple Music subscribers. If you are one of those, you can watch it here.