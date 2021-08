Perched on a cliff overlooking the Sea of Cortez, this six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bathroom home in Los Cabos, Mexico, sprawls across nearly 17,000 square feet. “The house was built on one of the last lots available for purchase in the neighborhood, and the very last one on the beach,” said Vanessa Fukunaga of Engel & Völkers Los Cabos, who is both the listing agent and the seller. “This was untouched terrain for decades, and you had to have vision to build on it.” The neighborhood, Caleta Palmilla, is a gated community of custom homes.