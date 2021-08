Cruz and Calvin Faucher were traded from the Twins to the Rays on Thursday in exchange for Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Cruz was drawing interest from National League and American League clubs recently, but he'll remain in the AL once Thursday's trade is made official. The 41-year-old slugger has slashed .294/.370/.537 with 19 home runs, 50 RBI, 44 runs and three stolen bases this year. Cruz should serve as the Rays' primary option at designated hitter going forward.