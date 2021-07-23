Cancel
Danielsen Bill Expanding Rights For Deployed College Students Signed Into Law

By Bill Bowman
franklinreporter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill expanding the rights of college students serving in the military, co-sponsored by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, became law on July 22. The bill expands eligibility for certain rights of college students to all service members who are unable to complete a course due to deployment, mobilization, reassignment or other military obligations, such as mandatory education and training, according to a press release.

