Danielsen Bill Expanding Rights For Deployed College Students Signed Into Law
A bill expanding the rights of college students serving in the military, co-sponsored by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, became law on July 22. The bill expands eligibility for certain rights of college students to all service members who are unable to complete a course due to deployment, mobilization, reassignment or other military obligations, such as mandatory education and training, according to a press release.franklinreporter.com
