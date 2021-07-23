Pontotoc Red Sox ride 13 hits to American Senior Legion State Tournament win

BOONEVILLE • Pontotoc continues to swing a hot bat.

The Red Sox rode a big first inning to a 14-2 five-inning win over Panola in the first round of the American Senior Legion State Tournament on Thursday.

Pontotoc (14-4) will face Tupelo at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Red Sox banged out 13 hits, including four in a seven-run first inning.

Pontotoc has been swinging it well this season, and a lot of that is due to the top two hitters in the lineup. Caleb Hobson was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and an RBI, while Ty Roberson was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

“I feel like me and Ty are the guys that get us going,” Hobson said. “Once we get going, everybody else is right behind us.”

Dre McCray, the nine-hole hitter, launched a three-run homer in the first inning to give Pontotoc a 7-0 lead.

“I was just looking for a fastball to hit,” said McCray, who also doubled and scored three runs.

Channing Lackey also drove in three runs, and Jude Treadaway had an inside-the-park homer.

What really pleased coach Nickey Browning was Pontotoc stranding only three baserunners.

“The thing that I really liked was that when we had runners on, we somehow got them in with a fly ball or a passed ball, something like that. It wasn’t just all hitting,” Browning said.

On the mound, Pontotoc starter Logan Stewart was efficient, tossing just 62 pitches over 4 2/3 innings. He yielded two runs on four hits, with all of that damage coming in the third inning.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Channing Lackey and Hastings Gibson both had RBI doubles in the first inning, and then McCray hit his three-run blast.

Big Stat: Of Pontotoc’s 13 hits, eight went for extra bases.

Coach Speak: “That’s what’s good about him – he doesn’t throw a lot of pitches.” – Browning, on Stewart