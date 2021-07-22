Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sanford Health will require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Aberdeen News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanford Health announced Thursday afternoon it is requiring all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 1. According to a press release by the healthcare company, more than 90% of clinicians and 70% of nurses are already fully vaccinated. The new requirement also includes employees at all of Sanford's Good Samaritan Society locations.

www.aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanford Health#Covid 19 Vaccine#Sanford Clinic#Avera Health#Argus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Washington StatePosted by
Big Country News

Washington State Hospital Association Issues Statement Supporting COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements For Hospital and Health System Workers

SEATTLE - During its most recent meeting, the Washington State Hospital Association Board of Directors adopted a resolution supporting COVID-19 vaccination requirements for hospital and health system workers. Following the meeting, the WSHA also released the following statement in support of the requirements:. Washington’s hospitals and health systems exist to...
Madison, WIradioplusinfo.com

8-3-21 health care systems urged to mandate vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s largest physicians organization is urging all health care organizations to require that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite the pleas for voluntary vaccinations, Wisconsin and the nation continue to see dramatic increases in coronavirus infections, primary due to the spread of the delta variant among those who are unvaccinated. The plea Monday from the Wisconsin Medical Society follows last week’s call from dozens of national health care organizations, including the American Medical Association, for employer-mandated vaccinations. Health care systems in Wisconsin requiring employer-mandated vaccinations include the Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin, the Mayo Clinic Health System and Ascension Wisconsin.
Public HealthPosted by
Times Leader

To Your Health: Masks remain in health care settings

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It seems the debate over masking has new life. Many people have questions about why masking might still be necessary in certain scenarios, and those questions are valid, since even the good information regarding COVID-19 can, at times, seem conflicting. It...
Faribault County, MNSentinel

Public health touts vaccination

FAIRMONT — According to Tim Langer, Public Health Sanitarian, of Community Health & Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties, Martin and Faribault Counties are seeing a slight uptick in Covid-19 cases. With the CDC’s recent reversal on mask guidelines and concerns about the delta variant of the virus, Langer shared that he believes vaccination efforts are key.
Public HealthKCTV 5

Answering your questions on Covid-19 vaccinations

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- As COVID-19 cases rise across the Kansas City metro, families have reached out to KCTV5 News with questions about how to stay safe. We took your questions to Dr. Dana Hawkinson, M.D., Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the University of Kansas Health System to clear up the COVID confusion.
Educationthelundreport.org

OHSU Will Require Staff Vaccinations By Sept. 1

In a statement released to The Lund Report, a spokeswoman said the mandate will apply to all employees, students, long-term vendors and volunteers. Those who do not want a COVID-19 shot will have to formally decline and go through an education session and follow extra safety protocols. The policy is...
Women's HealthClickOnDetroit.com

OB-GYN associations recommend all pregnant people get vaccinated against COVID

Two leading organizations that represent OB-GYN groups are now calling for anyone pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID. Health officials cite the recent increase in cases and the potential risk of severe complications if those who are pregnant get infected by COVID-19. They said pregnant people should be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

State Expands COVID-19 Community Health Worker Program

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services DHSS is expanding the COVID-19 Community Health Worker (CHW) program, bringing it statewide, including to Transylvania County. El Centro Latino and UNETE join six other vendors that were previously selected for this work – Catawba County Public Health, Kepro, Mount Calvary...
Health Servicescms.gov

CMS Final Rule Improves Health Equity, Access to Treatment, Hospital Readiness, and COVID-19 Vaccination Data Reporting of Hospital Workers

Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment System Final Rule Increases Payments to Treat COVID-19 and Improves Quality of Data Collection. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS) is taking action to drive value-based, person-centered care, and promote sustainability and readiness to respond to future public health emergencies in our nation’s hospitals through the Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS)/ Long Term Care Hospital (LTCH) Prospective Payment System final rule released today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy