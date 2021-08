And just like that, we have our first decent-sized trade of trade deadline season. As you likely know by now, Nelson Cruz was dealt to the Rays for two pitching prospects, and you can read all about it below. Where I would like to focus my attention is on Blake Snell, who turned in just his second quality start of the season on Thursday (in 18 tries). He went six-plus innings, allowing just one run while striking out eight. It was a great start but it came against the Marlins.