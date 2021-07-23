Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

“He’s not one of us” New Jersey Congressman Kim slams opponent for alleged anti-Asian slur

By Phil Stilton
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOMS RIVER, NJ – New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim this week responded to his Republican challenger Tricia Flanagan after Flanagan aired a commercial saying Kim, who is Asian-American, “Is not one of us”. Kim said he felt Flanagan’s commercial which painted Kim as not like everyone else in Ocean County...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 19

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Society
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Lawrenceville, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Andy Kim
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Of Us#Anti Asian#Republican#Asian American#U S Senate#Democrats#An Asian American#Asian Americans#Chinese#Aapi#Hispanic#African American#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Shore News Network

Pelosi, House Democrats Ask Biden To Extend Eviction Moratorium In Violation Of Supreme Court Ruling

House Democratic leaders issued a joint statement calling on the White House to disregard a recent Supreme Court ruling and extend the national eviction moratorium. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the other top House Democratic leaders urged President Joe Biden’s administration to extend the eviction moratorium until Oct. 18, 2021 and said doing so is a “moral imperative,” according to the joint statement released Sunday. The moratorium — first introduced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last year to prevent landlords from evicting low-income tenants during the pandemic — expired over the weekend after Congress failed to pass legislation extending it.
ImmigrationPosted by
Shore News Network

U.S. to allow thousands of Afghan allies, families special visa to escape Taliban retribution

The Biden administration expanded a program helping Afghan allies leave the country as Taliban violence increases, the State Department said Monday. The program was expanded to a “Priority 2” designation allowing “many thousands of” Afghan allies and their family members at risk of Taliban retribution a chance to permanently resettle in the U.S., according to the State Department. The program was previously open to allies with Special Immigrant Visas and the designation opens the opportunity to Afghans who aren’t eligible for the visa because of employment or time-in-service requirements.
Public HealthPosted by
Shore News Network

DC Mayor Bowser breaks her own city face mask mandate

Democratic Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser denied breaking her own mask mandate at a wedding Saturday night, despite photo evidence showing her seated maskless at a table. The Washington Examiner first reported late Saturday that the mayor had officiated a wedding attended by “hundreds of unmasked guests” at 5-star Adams...
Maryland StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Leader of Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Kilograms of Cocaine in Maryland and Bribing U.S. Postal Letter Carriers

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Russell Stanley III, age 40, of Bowie, Maryland, today to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and bribery of a government official.
ImmigrationPosted by
Shore News Network

Previously Deported Alien Sentenced To 12 Months’ Imprisonment For Illegal Re-Entry

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on July 30, 2021, Pablo Ramirez-Hernandez, age 35, was sentenced to 12 months and one day of imprisonment followed by one-year of supervised release, by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien.
Georgia StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Georgia company and owner admit guilt in scheme to evade U.S. national security trade sanctions

SAVANNAH, GA: A Georgia company and its owner have admitted guilt in a scheme to evade United States national security laws. Dali Bagrou pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Conspiracy, while his company, World Mining and Oil Supply (WMO) of Dacula, Ga., pled guilty to Violation of the Export Control Reform Act, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The plea subjects Bagrou to a statutory sentence of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by up to three years of supervised release, while WMO is subject to a sentence of up to five years’ probation, along with significant fines and financial restitution. As part of his plea, Bagrou also agreed to forfeit a home purchased with illicit proceeds; the Atlanta-area residence is valued at approximately $800,000.

Comments / 19

Community Policy