Military

Maybe US will stop going into stupid wars

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould we withdraw from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, 2021, the Taliban will take over and horrible things may happen. Should we withdraw by Aug. 31, 2031, the Taliban will take over. Should we withdraw by Aug. 31, 2041, the same thing would happen. Afghanistan is about the size of Texas...

Military
The Hill

Have our enemies found a way to defeat the United States?

Iraq is kicking American combat troops out of Iraq, at Iran’s behest, just as the U.S. leaves Afghanistan. We are now 1-3-1 in major conflicts since 1945. Our enemies’ successful strategy appears to be to attack us from third-country sanctuaries and bleed our troops until domestic support for the war collapses.
Middle East

Israel faces Russia policy change, or perhaps political posturing, regarding Syria

Lebanese media outlets as well as Saudi Arabia’s London-based Asharq Al-Awsat have reported that Israel’s freedom of action against Iran in Syria is dwindling as Russia makes changes to its policy vis-à-vis its relationship with Israel. But this so-called reversal of policy by Russia may be manufactured news and does not necessarily reflect reality.
New London, CTThe Day

On Friday, ‘Say no to nuclear weapons’

It was a long time ago, but it is still important. On August 6, 1945, the United States dropped a new bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. It was morning, children were walking to school and adults were headed to work. When the bomb dropped, tens of thousands of people were turned to ash in an instant; human beings became shadows on the wall.
Politics

For what will we go to war with China?

In his final state of the nation speech Monday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defended his refusal to confront China over Beijing’s seizure and fortification of his country’s islets in the South China Sea. “It will be a massacre if I go and fight a war now,” said Duterte. “We are...
WorldWashington Times

Russian envoy puts blame on Iran for nuke deal stalemate

A top Russian diplomat said Iran bears much of the blame for the failure to cut a deal with the Biden administration and restore the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal that President Trump repudiated in 2018. The comments by Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia‘s permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna, were noteworthy...
U.S. Politics
The Hill

US Embassy accuses Taliban of possible war crimes

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul is accusing the Taliban of committing war crimes after a report from an Afghan watchdog concluded that the insurgent group violated international humanitarian law by killing civilians and looting the property of residents. “In Spin Boldak, Kandahar, the Taliban massacred dozens of civilians in revenge...
Aerospace & Defense
Popular Science

The Air Force is mounting a war against Facebook misinformation

This story originally featured on Task & Purpose. There’s a war going on and, like it or not, you’ve already been drafted into it. But there’s no battlefield, no explosions, and no uniforms in this fight. Instead, it’s unfolding in Reddit threads, Facebook comments, and other social media forums where people swap information and, unwittingly or not, disinformation. Unlike misinformation, which includes false, incomplete, or misleading information shared without the intent to mislead a target population, disinformation is deliberately designed to mislead targeted groups of people, and is being used by other countries such as Russia and Iran to advance their own interests in the United States.
Foreign Policy
UPI News

China, Russia may be losing patience with Iran

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- There are signs that China and Russia may be losing patience with Iran. As the theocratic regime's traditional backers, seen as bulwarks for the mullahs against Western sanctions, there are growing indications the two superpowers may be tiring of their Iranian friends. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were enthusiastic supporters of Barack Obama's deeply flawed nuclear deal with the Iranian regime. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was unilaterally shredded by President Donald Trump in 2018, when he imposed his "maximum pressure" campaign of super-tough sanctions on the mullahs.

