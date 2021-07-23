Cancel
Photo gallery: Fun Fest Sunset Series Concert

By Contributed
Kingsport Times-News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late change in the headlining act did nothing to dampen the spirit of the Fun Fest crowd at Thursday night’s contemporary Christian concert. Late Wednesday, the Fun Fest team learned that due to illness, Crowder would be unable to perform at the Sunset Series Concert. But early Thursday, festival organizers announced that five-time Grammy-nominated artist Matthew West would be the headliner for the show, with openers Andrew Ripp and Tyla Boyd. The Sunset Series continues Friday night with headliner Old Crow Medicine Show and opening act Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors.

