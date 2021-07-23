Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Gossip Girl’ episode three recap: Shakespearean schemes and skin-deep makeovers

By Jared Richards
NME
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max’s Gossip Girl is fond of a cultural reference, and episode three goes all in on the name-dropping. Not only does Zoya slyly shade Hamilton, but Pizza Rat and Zora Neale Hurston are cited in the same breath, as are Deux Moi and Dubsmash. ADHD drug Vynase and Ketamine also get their dues, Timothée Chalamet is mentioned twice, and Millie Bobby Brown is called “pre-sexual” by teens supposedly one year her junior.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespearean
Person
Luna
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Jennifer Lynch
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Pizza Rat#Israeli#Adderall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
Related
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Gossip Girl Episode 4: What To Expect?

In just a matter of three episodes, the ‘Gossip Girl‘ reboot has not only distinguished itself from its predecessor but also brought in a fresh take on the teen drama genre. The third episode of the show is a testament to its bold and imaginative storytelling. It forms a cohesive narrative from the seeds of the interpersonal conflicts sown by the premiere episode.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Gossip Girl (Season 1 Episode 4) HBO Max, “Fire Walks With Z”, Kristen Bell, trailer, release date

Zoya’s (Whitney Peak) attempts to avoid her birthday are no match for Luna (Zion Moreno) and Monet’s (Savannah Lee Smith) warpath. While Julien (Jordan Alexander) escalates tensions, Nick (Johnathan Fernandez) and Davis (Luke Kirby) put down their arms. Bad news sends Max (Thomas Doherty) on a bender, Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) levels with Aki (Evan Mock), and Kate (Tavi Gevinson) gets an exciting opportunity. Startattle.com – Gossip Girl | HBO Max.
TV Seriesalexusrenee.com

Gossip Girl Reboot: Season 1 Episode 4 Recap “Fire Walks With Z”

Don’t miss Celebrity Myxer’s recap of Gossip Girl Reboot Episode 4. Tensions run high as Zoya reluctantly celebrates her birthday. Audrey levels with Aki. Kate gets an exciting opportunity. Wath Gossip Girl Reboot Episode 4 “Fire Walks With Z”. On Gossip Girl Reboot Episode 3, the school hired cybersecurity experts...
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Is Elizabeth Lail in the upcoming reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’?

Is Elizabeth Lail in the upcoming reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’?. The third episode of Gossip Girl, titled “Lies Wide Shut,” is now available to watch on HBO Max. Gideon (Todd Almond) and Roy (John Benjamin Hickey), the two fathers of Max Wolfe (played by Thomas Doherty), were brought into the Gossip Girl world in this episode. Julien’s home life was also discussed in the show, including her full and utter amazement upon learning that her father has a secret girlfriend.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Gossip Girl episode 4 spoilers: Will Zoya’s birthday lead to drama?

Next week on Gossip Girl episode 4, there is going to be an opportunity to celebrate. After all, it’s Zoya’s birthday! This is a fantastic occasion like no other … or at least it could be. Take, for starters, the fact that Zoya doesn’t even seem to be that interested in celebrating. Nothing is going to go according to her plan, and Gossip Girl will be looking to make a bold move of their won.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Gossip Girl: 13 Actors You Probably Forgot Were On The Original Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Spotted. Some familiar faces galavanting among Gossip Girl’s New York elite. While the scandalous 2007 CW series made household names of the main cast, including Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, a number of other young actors like Krysten Ritter and Sebastian Stan have gone on to big careers following their guest appearances on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
TV Seriesstudybreaks.com

‘Gossip Girl’ Had A Problem With Poverty — Will The Reboot Address It?

With a reboot on the horizon, it’s important to address the tendency of the original show to treat its less exorbitantly rich characters with downright cruelty. Airing from 2007 to 2012, “Gossip Girl” was an iconic American TV show that followed the lives of several privileged teenagers in New York City. Criticized (and marketed) as “every parent’s nightmare,” the show was always a little bit controversial for its hedonistic portrayal of the Upper East Side, the brutal immorality of its teen characters, and its melodramatic, sometimes nonsensical plot points. Nonetheless, the show captured the attention of millions of viewers across the country despite (or maybe because) of its more problematic elements.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

Gossip Girl Episode 5 Release Date, Spoilers, Recap and Where to Stream?

The reboot version of Gossip Girl, which is premiering on HBO Max, is releasing in its episodic form, and fans are now anticipating the release of its fifth episode. The series reiterates the scandals in the lives of New York’s elites, and the delectable twists and turns are keeping the viewers hooked. The reboot series has its hands full with the complex feud between Zoya and Julien. They are half-sisters with a complicated relationship, and now after four episodes of moving back and forth, they might now come together as friends. But it may not come off that easy, and amidst the brewing agendas of Monet, Luna, and Gossip Girl, things may get more heated.
TV & Videoscrfashionbook.com

How To Stalk All Of The Gossip Girl Characters on Instagram

Make sure your phone is nearby, because you never know when the next Gossip Girl blast will hit....Instagram?. You heard us right. If you haven’t seen the HBO reboot of Gossip Girl, now you know: our favorite secret spiller has left the blog behind in 2007 in favor of a brand new Instagram account, complete with the little blue check so you know it really is GG in the flesh. Adam Chanler-Berat who plays Constance teacher Jordan Glassberg quips when looking through the old Gossip Girl website archives, “it’s a blog…haven’t seen one of these in years. Last post? Nine years ago.” The show takes place in post-pandemic 2021, so the fact that we’ve evolved beyond a simple blog feels fitting to this particular reboot.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

In “Lies Wide Shut,” schemes, lies, and firewalls truly bring Gossip Girl to life

In my review of the pilot for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl, I praised the show’s decision to make the group of teachers Gossip Girl, comparing it favorably to the type of move Pretty Little Liars would’ve made. It was a truly unhinged character and plot decision that could only lead to more madness, as we see here in “Lies Wide Shut.” This episode not only follows up on the inherent promise of doing something as over-the-top as this, but it also makes the depths to which Constance Billard-St. Jude’s School teacher Kate Keller and her colleagues will eventually sink even more intriguing. That intrigue, combined with the (interestingly-timed) event-of-the-week and relatively grounded plots (that are compelling without trying so hard to be scandalous), makes this Gossip Girl’s most successful episode so far.
TV SeriesElite Daily

The Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 3 Promo Teases Major Audrey-Max-Aki Drama

It wouldn’t be Gossip Girl without Upper East Side drama. The HBO reboot wasted no time setting up juicy plotlines in its first few episodes, from it-girl Julien’s (Jordan Alexander) half-sister Zoya (Whitney Peak) stealing her longtime boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown) to the Constance Billard teachers being revealed as the new Gossip Girl. But there’s plenty of conflict still to come, and the Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 3 promo plays up one of the most exciting stories: the Audrey/Aki/Max love triangle.
EntertainmentPosted by
Distractify

Is the Constance Billard School for Girls on 'Gossip Girl' a Real School?

XOXO, the reboot of Gossip Girl is here and takes place in a post-COVID-19 New York City. It’s been almost nine years since the original Gossip Girl stopped blogging about all the scandalous social lives of the students that attended an all-girl and all-boys private school. The new adaptation is brought to audiences by showrunner Joshua Safran and executive producer Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, who all worked on the original CW series.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘Gossip Girl’ Episode 4 Premiere?

Three episodes in, and things are already starting to heat up. Gossip Girl now has its central feuding pair in the form of half-sisters Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak). It has a cheating couple who is on the rocks. And it has a band of quippy bloggers ready to bring everyone down one flaming post at a time.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Yep, That's Beck From You In The New Gossip Girl

The Gossip Girl cinematic universe just got even more complicated. Longtime fans already know OG Gossip Girl blogger Penn Badgley (who played Dan Humphrey in the original series) has since moved on to stalking across the U.S. as Joe Goldberg in the Netflix thriller You. But one of Joe’s paramours has just crossed over into new Upper East Side territory: Elizabeth Lail, aka Beck from You, is playing Lola Morgan in the Gossip Girl reboot.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

This New 'Gossip Girl' Character Has a Connection to Dan Humphrey

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Gossip Girl. Distractify here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite. So who is the newest to join the ranks of Julien, Audrey, and Max? Lola Morgan. That’s right — this new bombshell on the Upper East Side breaks the lives of our Gossip Girl teens wide open — specifically Julien's — since Lola is her dad’s secret girlfriend.
TV SeriesDecider

Thomas Doherty Is Making ‘Gossip Girl’ Work

Though it has potential, the new Gossip Girl hasn’t quite clicked yet. Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Julien’s (Jordan Alexander) rivalry often feels forced. The thought process behind reviving this iconic blog lays just outside the realm of believability. And as early reviews noted, including our own, this reboot always feels a bit too much to echo the sardonic wit of the original — too glamorous, too performative while being woke, too nice. But for all its faults, there’s one piece of the 2021 Gossip Girl puzzle that is working perfectly: Thomas Doherty’s Max Wolfe embodies how great this show has the potential to become.

Comments / 0

Community Policy