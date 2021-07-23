‘Gossip Girl’ episode three recap: Shakespearean schemes and skin-deep makeovers
HBO Max’s Gossip Girl is fond of a cultural reference, and episode three goes all in on the name-dropping. Not only does Zoya slyly shade Hamilton, but Pizza Rat and Zora Neale Hurston are cited in the same breath, as are Deux Moi and Dubsmash. ADHD drug Vynase and Ketamine also get their dues, Timothée Chalamet is mentioned twice, and Millie Bobby Brown is called “pre-sexual” by teens supposedly one year her junior.www.nme.com
