‘Gossip Girl’ episode three recap: Shakespearean schemes and skin-deep makeovers

In my review of the pilot for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl, I praised the show’s decision to make the group of teachers Gossip Girl, comparing it favorably to the type of move Pretty Little Liars would’ve made. It was a truly unhinged character and plot decision that could only lead to more madness, as we see here in “Lies Wide Shut.” This episode not only follows up on the inherent promise of doing something as over-the-top as this, but it also makes the depths to which Constance Billard-St. Jude’s School teacher Kate Keller and her colleagues will eventually sink even more intriguing. That intrigue, combined with the (interestingly-timed) event-of-the-week and relatively grounded plots (that are compelling without trying so hard to be scandalous), makes this Gossip Girl’s most successful episode so far.