Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Martian Meteorite Hunters: Paving the Way for Future Rovers To Search for Meteorites on Mars

By Royal Astronomical Society
scitechdaily.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team at the Natural History Museum (NHM), London is paving the way for future rovers to search for meteorites on Mars. The scientists are using the NHM’s extensive meteorite collection to test the spectral instruments destined for the ExoMars rover Rosalind Franklin, and develop tools to identify meteorites on the surface of the red planet. The project is being presented today (23 July) at the virtual National Astronomy Meeting 2021.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosalind Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Mars 2020#Atmosphere Of Mars#Nhm#Phd#Imperial College London#Pancam#Widmanst Tten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Earth Is Rapidly Dying, as Its Vital Signs Are Now More in Danger

We’re going through an ongoing climate crisis, and it’s probably going to get worse. There’s a new report showing the state of the Earth, and let us tell you, this is no joke. The updates are horrifying, and we need to change something. Researchers stated: “We are nearing or have...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

A Slowdown in Earth’s Rotation Could Have Affected the Oxygen Content of the Atmosphere

A long day for microbes, and the rise of oxygen on Earth. Virtually all oxygen on Earth was and is produced by photosynthesis, which was invented by tiny organisms, the cyanobacteria, when our planet was still a rather uninhabitable place. Cyanobacteria evolved more than 2.4 billion years ago, but Earth only slowly transformed to the oxygen-rich planet we know today. “We do not fully understand why it took so long and what factors controlled Earth’s oxygenation,“ said geomicrobiologist Judith Klatt. “But when studying mats of cyanobacteria in the Middle Island Sinkhole in Lake Huron in Michigan, which live under conditions resembling early Earth, I had an idea.”
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

A Supermassive Black Hole Emitted a Flare Away From Us, but Its Intense Gravity Redirected the Blast Back in Our Direction

In 1916, Albert Einstein put the finishing touches on his Theory of General Relativity, a journey that began in 1905 with his attempts to reconcile Newton’s own theories of gravitation with the laws of electromagnetism. Once complete, Einstein’s theory provided a unified description of gravity as a geometric property of the cosmos, where massive objects alter the curvature of spacetime, affecting everything around them.
AstronomyPhysics World

Newly discovered planetary nebulae could improve cosmic distance measurements

Planetary nebulae as far away as 40 Mpc (about 130 million light–years) have been observed by astronomers for the first time. The objects had been too distant to see until an international team of astronomers used a new filter on data from the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument – which operates on European Space Agency’s Very Large Telescope (VLT).
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Prehistoric Cave Art: Neanderthals Indeed Painted Andalusia’s Cueva De Ardales

The origin and date of appearance of prehistoric cave art are the subjects of ongoing debate. Spain’s Cueva de Ardales is one point of discussion. There a flowstone formation is stained red in places. This coloring is apparently almost 65,000 years old but until now, a part of the scientific community attributed it to a natural coating of iron oxide deposited by flowing water. However, that hypothesis has just been rejected by the findings of an international team of scientists including a CNRS researcher.
AstronomyPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Clays, not water, are likely source of Mars lakes

Three studies published in the past month have cast doubt on the premise of subsurface lakes below the Martian south pole. Where there’s water, there’s life. That’s the case on Earth, at least, and also why scientists remain tantalized by any evidence suggesting there’s liquid water on cold, dry Mars.
AstronomyPopular Science

See galactic triplets play tug-of-war in Hubble’s latest snapshot

Sibling skirmishes don’t just happen on Earth, but in space, too. Last week, the Hubble Space Telescope, a joint project run by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), captured triplet galaxies bickering almost 800 million light years away in the constellation of Lynx. Collectively, the trio is known as...
AstronomySpaceRef

Hubble Views a Faraway Galaxy Through a Cosmic Lens

The center of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope is framed by the tell-tale arcs that result from strong gravitational lensing, a striking astronomical phenomenon which can warp, magnify, or even duplicate the appearance of distant galaxies. Gravitational lensing occurs when light from a distant galaxy is subtly...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Bad News. Those Underground Lakes on Mars? They’re Probably Just Frozen Clay

If you were planning an ice-fishing trip to the Martian south pole and its sub-surface lakes observed by radar in 2018, don’t pack your parka or ice auger just yet. In a research letter published earlier this month in Geophysical Research Letters by I.B. Smith et al., it seems that the Martian lakes may be nothing more smectite, that is, a kind of clay. Should the findings of the paper, titled A Solid Interpretation of Bright Radar Reflectors Under the Mars South Polar Ice (a solid title if you ask me), turn out to be correct, it would be a significant setback for those hoping to find life on the red planet. So why were these supposed lakes so critical for the search for life on Mars? How were they discovered in the first place? Why have our dreams of Martian ice-fishing turned to dust (or, more correctly, clay)?
Astronomymicrosoftnewskids.com

What does the edge of the solar system look like?

Earth is the sixth planet from the edge of the solar system, meaning we're none too near this cold and inhospitable frontier. But we've sent out various spacecraft over the years, so do we have any idea what the edge of the solar system looks like?. The answer is yes,...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Biological Invasions Are Threatening Bird and Mammal Diversity

Biological invasions are one of the most important factors of biodiversity loss. They threaten the diversity of ecological strategies – the ways in which species feed, live, function, and defend themselves – by up to 40% in birds and 11% in mammals. 11% of the evolutionary diversity of birds and...
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Science in motion for ExoMars twin rover

The first science tests for the ExoMars rover replica kicked off after several weeks of driving tests around the Mars Terrain Simulator at the ALTEC premises in Turin, Italy. With the locomotion system up and running, it is time now for the rover's cameras and instruments to scan a Mars-like terrain—both on and under the surface—in search for the best samples.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Romanesco Cauliflower Formation

Where does the shape of the Romanesco cauliflower come from?. The mystery of the formation of one of the most peculiar plant forms — the Romanesco cauliflower — has been solved by a team of scientists from the CNRS1 and Inria in an article published on July 9, 2021, in the journal Science.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Interns Take Space Washing Machine Designs for a Spin

There is no laundry in space… yet. Astronauts only bring two small suitcases-worth of clothes aboard the International Space Station, sometimes wearing the same pair of underwear for up to a week. And these used garments aren’t washed – they’re booted onto ships that burn up in the atmosphere. At...
AstronomyFreethink

Water vapor found on Jupiter’s moon Ganymede

An international team of astronomers has detected evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s massive moon Ganymede — a discovery that could help in the hunt for habitable exoplanets. Icy world: Ganymede is the largest moon in our solar system — it’s even bigger than the planet Mercury...

Comments / 0

Community Policy