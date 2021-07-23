Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Dino Babers hints at plans for new and improved offensive line at ACC media day

By Connor Smith
Daily Orange
 11 days ago

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After leading Syracuse football to a 1-10 record in 2020 — one of its worst seasons in the past 70 years — Dino Babers appeared at the Atlantic Coast Conference’s annual media day in Charlotte, North Carolina. Returning defensive lineman Josh Black, wide receiver Taj Harris and offensive lineman Airon Servais all joined Babers on the trip south.

ww3.dailyorange.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Ohio, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
State
Florida State
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
City
Florida, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
Person
Mike Cavanaugh
Person
Mike Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#Media Day#Football Players#American Football#Acc#Nil#Su#Fbs#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Atlantic Coast Conference
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy