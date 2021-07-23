Cancel
Spend Time With Animals And Stock Up On Fresh Dairy When You Visit This Farm In Vermont

Since 2016, North Meadow Farm in Manchester, Vermont has been raising animals and selling some of the freshest milk, cheese, and eggs in the central part of the state. When you visit, you’ll get to spend some time with cows, rabbits, horses, goats, chickens, and more. After you’ve finished hanging out with the sweet animals (including the grass-fed cows), pick up some cheese, milk, eggs, and organic meat to take home with you from the farm store.

To reach North Meadow Farm, set your GPS to 726 North Road in Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIyIA_0b5PxiVg00
Facebook/North Meadow Farm
These sweet cows, and the other farm animals, can't wait to meet you!

There will be plenty of bunnies for you to bond with during your visit to North Meadow Farm. You might get lucky enough to hold one or two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jzZB_0b5PxiVg00
Facebook/North Meadow Farm

When you visit the petting zoo, make sure you have your camera ready to capture adorable scenes like this one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzO6E_0b5PxiVg00
Facebook/North Meadow Farm

Since the animals are so friendly. North Meadow Farm is a great stop for kids of all ages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbqZV_0b5PxiVg00
Facebook/North Meadow Farm

Thanks to the animals that live on the farm, you'll get to enjoy fresh and delicious dairy products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSieC_0b5PxiVg00
Facebook/North Meadow Farm

The eggs come in a variety of sizes and are all $4.00 for a dozen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRQqV_0b5PxiVg00
Facebook/North Meadow Farm

The farm store is open daily, from 6am - 9pm. Stock up on some of the farm's signature spreads during your visit too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjAXc_0b5PxiVg00
Facebook/North Meadow Farm
The farm also makes and sells its own cheeses. This includes cheese curd, cheddar, and gouda.

North Meadow Farm currently runs tours every day of the week, except Wednesday. When you’re in Central Vermont, stop by to pet and feed the animals. You’ll also have an opportunity to learn about the cheese-making process. For more information about this dairy farm’s hours and history, take a look at their website.

The post Spend Time With Animals And Stock Up On Fresh Dairy When You Visit This Farm In Vermont appeared first on Only In Your State .

