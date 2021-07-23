Ralph C. Howell
Ralph C. Howell, age 85, of Willmar, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, July 20, at his residence. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at the Calvary Lutheran Church Chapel in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.www.willmarradio.com
