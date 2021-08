How to help Our Village Closet accepts donated clothing, toys, furniture, baby and toddler gear, small household items and more in good to new condition. They also accept monetary donations. People also can buy items directly from an Amazon wish list to donate. The Closet is in particular need now of backpacks and school supplies. For contact information, hours and more, visit ourvillagecloset.org or find them on Facebook, where you also can donate. Their phone number is 707-238-2806.