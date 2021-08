The Nike Air Swift, a sleek, Huarache-inspired shoe, was worn by a variety of players in the 1994 playoffs—most notable among them Bulls forward Scottie Pippen, who ambitiously Sharpied "4-Peat" on the outer heels. That didn't quite work out. Creative colorblocking made each colorway of the shoe look extremely different. In the Finals, they were worn by then-rookie point guard Sam Cassell, who even then had the confidence and, well, stones that would last him throughout his 15-year career. As of yet, the Swift has not been retroed, but given what transpired in it, maybe it should be. —Russ Bengtson.