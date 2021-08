The Braves got repulsed in their attempt to return to .500 on Friday and will look to bounce back against a divisional foe on Saturday in the Philadelphia Phillies. Drew Smyly will take the mound for Atlanta and he has been solid to good since a disastrous April which raised a lot of eyebrows, given the contract he was given in the offseason. Smyly has a 4.50 ERA on the season, but has had a pretty good ERA of 3.46 since, although he does appear to be outperforming his peripherals some, with his FIP, xERA, and xFIP being somewhat higher than his pure ERA.