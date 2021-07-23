MOTORCYCLE THIEF ON THE LOOSE IN NEW CANEY

Jag Michael Ray Stephens, 27, of Pflugerville, Texas is on the run in New Caney tonight. After stealing a motorcycle in Williamson County he met a young lady who needed a ride to Conroe where she lived. They first made a stop in Porter before heading to Conroe. Just after 9 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy attempted to stop the pair on FM 1485 at Vick Drive near the fire station. The driver sped up and refused to pull over. He maintained speeds close to 70 miles per hour. As they passed North Rayburn and approached SH 242 he ran the bike into the ditch dumping the female off in the ditch. He fled into the woods toward Oak Drive and the North Rayburn area. Precinct 4 Deputies. Montgomery County Deputies and Splendora Officers set a perimeter. A Precinct 4 K-9 was deployed and within minutes found a jacket the suspect had been wearing and one of his Timberland boots. A DPS helicopter and after about 11 pm the search was called off once they identified the suspect. Jag Michael Ray Stephens. He identified himself to the female with a false name giving the last name as Nall. However, after record checks, it was found Stephens has a lengthy record. Everything from failing to identify, evading arrest, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Stephens is identified as a white male, 6 feet and 200 pounds. He has “CALEB” tattooed across his eyebrow and has CA tattooed on each eyelid. He will be wearing no shirt and probably one shoe. He may try to get a ride back to Austin or the motel he was registered at in Porter. If anyone spots him call 911 immediately.