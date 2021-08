LeBlanc didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Reds, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out five. The veteran southpaw never settled into the game as Cincinnati got at least one runner into scoring position in every inning against him. Since moving into the starting rotation at the end of June, LeBlanc has lasted at least five innings just twice in five starts, and his 3.27 ERA isn't supported by his 1.55 WHIP or 14:9 K:BB through 22 frames. Until the Cards' staff gets healthier though -- or it gets significantly bolstered at the trade deadline -- LeBlanc's spot seems fairly secure.