Jerez's pinch-hit home run lifts Hillcats to series win against Delmarva
Lynchburg trailed by one run and was down to its last strike against Delmarva in Salisbury, Maryland, on Thursday night when pinch hitter Miguel Jerez delivered his biggest hit of the season. He blasted a two-run homer to left, Daritzon Feliz closed the door in the ninth, and Lynchburg earned its fourth straight win and claimed the seven-game series over the Shorebirds with a 3-2 victory at Perdue Stadium.newsadvance.com
