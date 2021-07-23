With an audience that camped on the sidewalks of Main Street and in the drive of a local bank, Tracelyn Gesteland, mezzo-soprano and her husband, Thor Gesteland, tenor present “Opera on the Rooftop!” Thursday evening from the rooftop of the First Dakota Coyote Gallery, located next door the Coyote Twin Theatre in downtown Vermillion. They were accompanied by Diane Van Den Oever. The husband-and-wife duo performed several popular opera arias and Broadway show tunes. The performance was made possible by the collaborative efforts of the Vermillion Cultural Association and USD Opera, with technical assistance from Adams Production Services and Bliss Construction.