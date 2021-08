Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to Arsenal, and if Lionel Messi is to be believed, this is a deal the Gunners ought to hurry up and get done. Lautaro is best known as being Romelu Lukaku’s sidekick in attack for Inter Milan, though that’s not a particularly flattering way to refer to a player who netted 17 goals in 38 Serie A appearances last term.