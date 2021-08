U.S. equity markets finished mixed Monday as investors digested a trio of corporate deals and more earnings and looked ahead to the possibility of additional fiscal stimulus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 99 points, or 0.28%, while the S&P 500 index slipped 0.19% and the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.06%. The Dow had gained as many as 257 points earlier in the session, hitting an intraday record high, before rolling over. Monday's selling put the S&P 500 on track to snap its six-month winning streak.