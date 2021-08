The government has refused to rule out the idea of making full Covid vaccination mandatory for students if they want to return to college and university campuses this autumn.Boris Johnson is said to have been “raging” about the low rates of vaccination among young people and is keen to encourage more of them to get the jab.The prime minister proposed making the vaccine compulsory for students in higher and further education during virtual meetings he held at Chequers last week, according to The Times.Asked whether the government was considering banning un-jabbed students from campus, education minister Vicky Ford refused...