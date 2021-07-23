Crisis care

Communication, cooperation essential as city, TRAA focus on lingering issues. Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is among Fort Wayne's most valuable public services. The nonprofit created in 1983 as a unit of city government successfully responds to thousands of emergency calls each year, ensuring those injured or otherwise in need of help get prompt care – whether from EMTs and paramedics or at a hospital. It covers an area of about 110 square miles and does so without tax money from city coffers, instead charging user fees to fund its operations.