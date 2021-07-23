Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Crisis care

By Editorials
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunication, cooperation essential as city, TRAA focus on lingering issues. Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is among Fort Wayne's most valuable public services. The nonprofit created in 1983 as a unit of city government successfully responds to thousands of emergency calls each year, ensuring those injured or otherwise in need of help get prompt care – whether from EMTs and paramedics or at a hospital. It covers an area of about 110 square miles and does so without tax money from city coffers, instead charging user fees to fund its operations.

