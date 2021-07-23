Regency Technologies to Premiere on Science Channel's Season 4 of Tomorrow's World Today
PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. In the Season 4 premiere, Tomorrow’s World Today will visit the headquarters of electronics recycler and ITAD service provider, Regency Technologies. Field reporter Darieth Chisolm toured the Stow, Ohio facility to learn how innovation, partnerships, and a commitment to sustainability have fueled Regency’s growth from a single electronics resale location into a national leader in the IT asset disposition (ITAD) industry. Season 4, Episode 1, “The Science Behind Electronics Recycling” will air on the Science Channel on Saturday, July 24 and Discovery on July 25.www.nhregister.com
