Regency Technologies to Premiere on Science Channel's Season 4 of Tomorrow's World Today

Despite bumpy days for the gaming industry during the start of 2021, it looks like Nintendo continued to stay on top of its advertising game in the west!. According to VentureBeat and iSpot.tv, Nintendo “flat-out dominated video game national TV advertising for the first half of 2021” in the US – beating both Sony and Microsoft to the top spot. Overall, Nintendo commands 68% of the industry’s total ad impressions in 2021 so far, and is currently responsible for 47.7% of the industry’s overall TV ad spend during the year.