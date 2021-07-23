POCO X3 GT leaked renders reveal it’s a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
Xiaomi’s lineup of devices is a confusing mess. We’ve talked about it and complained a lot about it, and yet, it’s still a mess. Nonetheless, their devices are pretty good, and Xiaomi’s POCO lineup of smartphones is alright as far as price to performance goes. The Redmi lineup is also pretty good in that particular aspect. The POCO X3 and the POCO X3 Pro were both amazing devices for the price, and the company is looking for a third golden ticket with the POCO X3 GT.www.xda-developers.com
