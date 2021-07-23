Music, architecture headline Keeseville Arts Festival
KEESEVILLE — If ADK Action is the painter and this North Country hamlet is the canvas, then the Keeseville Community Arts Festival is the masterpiece. The three-day-long fest, hosted by the nonprofit and supported by several Keeseville-based businesses, runs from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 and promises more than 20 artsy activities, like art shows, downtown mural painting, a theatrical performance, live music, artwork showcasing familiar scenes and a tour of historic architecture.www.pressrepublican.com
