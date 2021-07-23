Letter to the editor

The Age of Disinformation: When You Can’t Trust What You See with Your Own Eyes. Trust in facts is a cornerstone of American democracy. Disinformation and distrust of the media have been major contributors to our socially, politically and economically polarized society. If we are going to bridge divides and collectively address major issues affecting our nation and the world, we must be able to work from a foundation of facts. Consumers rely on news and social media information more than ever — and they need to be able to trust it.