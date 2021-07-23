Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Letter to the editor

By Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 11 days ago

The Age of Disinformation: When You Can’t Trust What You See with Your Own Eyes. Trust in facts is a cornerstone of American democracy. Disinformation and distrust of the media have been major contributors to our socially, politically and economically polarized society. If we are going to bridge divides and collectively address major issues affecting our nation and the world, we must be able to work from a foundation of facts. Consumers rely on news and social media information more than ever — and they need to be able to trust it.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#American#Adobe#Success#Siia
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The blunt truth about vaccination

From social security to polio vaccines to drivers licenses and the draft, the United States has a long history of requiring citizens to participate in programs that help all of us, writes Julian Zelizer. Thinking of the common good is patriotic, as American as apple pie--part of what ACTUALLY makes America great.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Letter: What nameless fear is driving Republicans?

The reality, of course, is that this particular recall effort is part of a nation-wide school-board drive by Republicans to attempt to lay the groundwork for the 2022 election, and beyond. Despite being unable to factually-define just what CRT is, Republicans are on record as labeling it “a dangerous ideology,” “anti-American,” and “a blatant attempt to change the foundational principles of our nation.”
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Letter: What is really the Democrats’ game?

Democrats’ current efforts to divide this country along racial, ethnic, sexual and socioeconomic lines is the most dangerous strategy that has ever been foisted on America. When we (white citizens) elected Obama president, it was with hopes that his legacy as the first Black president would be that of the “great uniter.” Instead he squandered that golden opportunity and played the race card, portraying blacks as “victims of white supremacy,” constantly fanning the flames of racism, distrust, hatred, fear and promoted anarchy.
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Letter: What is fascism?

A recent letter about the topic of fascism seems to have a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of fascism. Fascism is a coherent ideology and movement. Saying that it’s “​​a government system with strong centralized power, permitting no opposition or criticism” is incorrect. Fascism is a complex topic, one that...
Leverett, MARecorder

Pass bill affirming Indigenous identities

Mt. Toby Meeting of Friends (Quakers) urges the Massachusetts legislature to adopt S.294 and H.581 – “An Act Prohibiting the Use of Native American Mascots by Public Schools in the Commonwealth.”. We affirm Indigenous identities in our communities today and the vibrant cultural legacy they carry forward. We acknowledge that...
Congress & CourtsRoanoke Times

Letter: Open letter to Congressman Griffith

On July 23, you wrote about efforts to increase the ranks of those vaccinated against COVID, “I do not approve of government policy that involves invading Americans’ personal information. Their vaccination status is none of the government’s business. This is a personal medical decision.”. I wish this was just a...
Advocacynewsitem.com

Federal climate corps just more progressive folly

As the U.S. recovers from a pandemic, with workers in services and manufacturing in short supply across the economy, here’s what no one sensible thinks America urgently needs: a huge new federal Civilian Climate Corps. Yet that’s exactly what Democrats want to create as part of their plan to expand...
Politicsnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Some questions about common sense issues

TO THE EDITOR: How can some not see that the attack on the Capitol was an attempt to interfere with democracy?. How can we not know that the changes in our environment are related to global warming?. How is it that voter fraud - which does not really exist -...
U.S. PoliticsColumbian

Letter: GOP undermines democracy

The media often portrays the Trump GOP’s thinly veiled assaults on voter rights as conservative ploys. Voter suppression in 2021 is not conservative. The GOP’s attempts to disenfranchise millions of voters are racist, unfair, untruthful, unprincipled, un-Christian, un-American, unpatriotic, undemocratic and decidedly reactionary. The Trump GOP has no legitimacy in American democracy.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

American democracy's infrastructure is crumbling

(CNN) — With the relentless wave of voter suppression bills crashing over America, it is deeply disturbing that voting rights are still not regarded by some as a foundational pillar of our nation's infrastructure. Especially now, as our democracy's infrastructure is crumbling. President Joe Biden calls the sweeping bipartisan infrastructure...
POTUSFox News

Biden admin promotes radical group pushing critical race theory in schools

The Biden administration's guidance for school reopening promoted a radical activist group’s handbook that advocates for educators to "disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression." The Department of Education linked to the Abolitionist Teaching Network’s "Guide for Racial Justice & Abolitionist Social and Emotional Learning" in its handbook intended to...
Congress & Courtsdaytonatimes.com

The movement for justice will not be deterred

Once more people of conscience must stand up and organize to protect the right to vote and to counter those who would suppress it. The right-wing majority on the Supreme Court just undercut the Voting Rights Act again. Having gutted the section that required pre-approval of state voting laws to...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Laura Ingraham loses her cool as Alan Dershowitz challenges her anti-vax narrative

Fox TV host Laura Ingraham locked horns with lawyer Alan Dershowitz over the prospect of mandated vaccinations.Mr Dershowitz, was arguing the case for compulsory vaccination and made a comparison between Covid-19 and smallpox on The Ingraham Angle.He said: “As far as mandating vaccination, I think the Supreme Court would uphold gradual mandating of vaccination. First, conditioning going to school on getting vaccinated, conditioning getting on airplanes, conditioning getting in crowded buildings.”The former Harvard Law School professor continued, telling Ms Ingraham that George Washington had mandated vaccination against smallpox for his troops during the Revolutionary War.Ms Ingraham, who has taken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy