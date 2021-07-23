Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Our life is really an echo

By JIM DAVIDSON
Log Cabin Democrat
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, to say that life is a challenge is really an understatement. If you have a tendency to get discouraged from time to time, I have some thoughts to share with you that I believe will be very helpful. One of the reasons many people get discouraged is that they get in too big of a hurry. A lot of these people are waiting on their ship to come in, and they never stop to realize they have never sent one out. During our visit today I want to talk with you about a wonderful life-changing principle that could make a tremendous difference in our lives.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Davidson
Related
Religionelizabethton.com

Our God is in the arena of life

Dear Rev. Graham: When I was a kid, I couldn’t understand why my parents longed for the “olden days.” I understand more the older I get. I just don’t like how the world is changing. Everyone wants what is new; I long for what was. Is this wrong? — O.D.
ReligionPlainview Daily Herald

Our purpose in life

Our purpose is to realize our unity with all creation for we are all made of the same stuff – stardust, which is organized differently in each different object. There is a field of intelligence that exists everywhere. It is the creative ground of all existence; everything springs from it. All the world’s great wisdom traditions hold some such view no matter what culture they spring from. There is a unity consciousness, spirit which is divine that is the creative ground from which all creation springs.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
XL Country 100.7

Facebook Memories and Life Lessons: Mom Really Does Know Best

Sometimes they pop up when you least expect it and can completely stop you in your tracks. That's what happened to me when photos of my Mom popped up from a few years back. My Mother was the best. She thought everyone was her friend and treated each person she met with kindness and respect. I used to get so frustrated with her and tell her that not everyone was her friend. She would dismiss me and say "Yes they are."
Breckenridge, COSummit Daily News

Walking Our Faith: How does God show up in your life?

I never tire of writing about my walk of faith. But I’m also interested in how others live their faith. So, I came up with what I call my Four Questions interview. Four questions are not too time consuming to ask of someone, yet you can learn a lot about a person during four thoughtful questions.
Simone Bilesarcamax.com

Millennial Life: Holding Our Breath on Truth

I've spent the last few summers hanging out at the side of the pool, watching an infinitely patient swim instructor teach my kids the basics of working with water. I learned to swim at my daughter's age, but she's much better than I was because I started her at about 4 years old. After I learned the basics, I stopped, and I never really did anything sporty again.
Westlake Village, CAcitizensjournal.us

We Are Really Fighting For The Future Of Our Schools And Our Children.

“We’re fighting for our children. This is not an over-exaggeration when I say We Are Really Fighting For The Future Of Our Schools And Our Children.”. Katherine Strange is coordinating an event to educate parents and the public at large about Critical Race Theory, the push to force “Teen Talk” sex education into our schools, and the extent that the Left will go to force their Socialist agenda on our youth. The movement Katherine is leading is R.A.C.E. which stands for Raising Awareness of Childhood Education. She is fighting for parents to have more of a say in their child’s education and push back against Sacramento’s liberal agenda. Inspired by a mother who stood before a school board, reading aloud from “Snow Falling on Cedars,” one novel involved in the Conejo Valley School District’s high school literature debate. A similar public outrage toward the school district happened in June 2021, and can be read here.
Pratt, KSsjnewsonline.com

Our faith can shield us from the worst of life

“But You, O Lord, are a shield for me, My glory and the One who lifts up my head.” (Psalm 3:3) At the Bix Art Barn just south of Pratt, my studio is full of many shields of protection and safety. The welding helmet, cut off saw, plasma cutter and cutting torch all provide shields. These shields of protection are there to provide a barrier from hot metal sparks, blinding light and flying hot metal fragments. I have faith in my shields to protect my face, eyes and body from harm.
SportsAnderson Herald Bulletin

Jim Bailey: It's really been a wonderful life

Pondering as I have been recently while life winds down, I find myself worrying less about where I’m going as appreciating where I’ve been. No, I haven’t been a world traveler. Or partaken of a lot of the fare of globetrotting gourmets. My bucket list could be a long one if I so chose. But I prefer instead to count my blessings.
Books & LiteratureRefinery29

Book Fairs Were A Staple Of Our Childhood. Their Impact Never Really Went Away

For an entire week, the elementary school has been abuzz. Children bow their heads over catalogs, pencils in hand, excitedly circling what they hope to purchase. The school cafeteria is off-limits the previous day, making lunchtime novel and exciting as students see large, colorful carts rolling down the halls. The day of, the cafeteria is so transformed that entering it feels almost like attending a field trip; the anticipation is palpable, as if all these kids are about to be let loose in a candy store.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

The Key to Our Resilience in Ministry and Life

What comes to mind when you hear the word resilience?. Here are some definitions of resilience: “the ability to anticipate, withstand and bounce back from external pressures and shocks.” “The ability to make the best of any situation.” “Capacity to deal well with pressure.” Here’s a particularly Christian definition: “Resilience is having the strength to fulfill the call God has given us, even when it will be painful and difficult. Resilience is staying fixed on a higher purpose, motivated by love of God, our neighbor, and the world, and supported by friends. While others let us down, we are carried by the One who called us.”*
Richmond County, GAaugustachronicle.com

Critical race theory: Is it really a threat to our country?

The latest charade in the culture war is how U.S. students should learn history and civics in school. From chaotic school board meetings to political strife along party lines, the term "critical race theory" has become a dynamic, power-driven and growing movement that has captured the attention of the media, politicians, educators, parents and the community at large. It is making national headlines.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The blunt truth about vaccination

From social security to polio vaccines to drivers licenses and the draft, the United States has a long history of requiring citizens to participate in programs that help all of us, writes Julian Zelizer. Thinking of the common good is patriotic, as American as apple pie--part of what ACTUALLY makes America great.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
Virginia StateNewsweek

Chris Chan Arrested for Incest in Virginia

Internet personality Chris Chan has been arrested on a charge of incest. The 39-year-old artist, blogger and YouTube star, whose official name is Christine Weston Chandler, is being held at Henrico County Regional Jail West in Virginia. In a statement issued to Newsweek, Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory said: "Christine...
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

A Mysterious New Insect Is Feasting on DC-Area People and Making Them Think They Have Bed Bugs

Bad news, Washington! There’s another new, invasive critter making people crazy, and this one might be even grosser than the cicadas. City and suburban Facebook groups and Nextdoor are, um, crawling with photos of the mass destruction the mysterious creatures are inflicting on their juicy flesh, as posters to the forums desperately try to crowdsource the culprit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy