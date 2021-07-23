Our life is really an echo

“We’re fighting for our children. This is not an over-exaggeration when I say We Are Really Fighting For The Future Of Our Schools And Our Children.”. Katherine Strange is coordinating an event to educate parents and the public at large about Critical Race Theory, the push to force “Teen Talk” sex education into our schools, and the extent that the Left will go to force their Socialist agenda on our youth. The movement Katherine is leading is R.A.C.E. which stands for Raising Awareness of Childhood Education. She is fighting for parents to have more of a say in their child’s education and push back against Sacramento’s liberal agenda. Inspired by a mother who stood before a school board, reading aloud from “Snow Falling on Cedars,” one novel involved in the Conejo Valley School District’s high school literature debate. A similar public outrage toward the school district happened in June 2021, and can be read here.