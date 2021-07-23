Our life is really an echo
These days, to say that life is a challenge is really an understatement. If you have a tendency to get discouraged from time to time, I have some thoughts to share with you that I believe will be very helpful. One of the reasons many people get discouraged is that they get in too big of a hurry. A lot of these people are waiting on their ship to come in, and they never stop to realize they have never sent one out. During our visit today I want to talk with you about a wonderful life-changing principle that could make a tremendous difference in our lives.www.thecabin.net
Comments / 0