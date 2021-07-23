Cancel
Conway, AR

Yesterdays 7/23/21

Log Cabin Democrat
 11 days ago

Greenbrier’s Neal Burcham earned co-MVP honors among the Elite 11 after a competition among 24 top prep quarterbacks at a camp led by NFL veteran quarterback Trent Dilfer. The weeklong camp featured intense workouts and film sessions. Burcham was the darkhorse throughout the week. One of the least-heralded at the competition, Burcham had to earn his invitation to Malibu by playing well in a regional camp. So far, Burcham has only one Division I scholarship offer – to the University of Central Arkansas.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

