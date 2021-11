All of a sudden, the United States men's national team is sitting at the summit of World Cup qualifying in Concacaf thanks to that convincing 2-0 win over Mexico on Friday night. The U.S. were a different team in the second half, controlling the ball, creating the chances and sending El Tri to their third straight defeat in the series just this year. Christian Pulisic made all of the difference off the bench, but it was also an all-around display from a young team eager to prove itself. Here are our player ratings for the match.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO