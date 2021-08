FRANKFORT, KY (July 30, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today continued his fight for the unborn by joining a coalition of 24 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief before the United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case challenges the constitutionality of a Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the attorneys general argue that the challenge presents the Supreme Court with the opportunity to reconsider and overturn the legal precedent establishing the alleged right to abortion, including Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey.