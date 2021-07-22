ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

TONIGHT (July 22): Music In The Pines Returns With Country Nite!

By Michelle Hannon
4newsplus.com
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss Music in the Pines Thursday, July 22, 6 pm-9 pm. It’s Claudia Campbell’s Country Nite!, including Country Band of Musicians and Universal Dudes. Last Music in the Pines on July 8th was Dan Campbell’s Straight Outta Da Bayou!...

4newsplus.com

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Seussical the Musical Opens Tonight

The Bridgeport High School Theatre will perform Seussical the Musical this weekend. The first showing is at 7 p.m. today. Saturday's show will also be at 7 p.m. and then there will be a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. Check out a gallery of dress rehearsal photos by Joe LaRocca...
ENTERTAINMENT
funcheap.com

Free Live Music at Zeitgeist Boogie Blues Country Soul Night (Every Wednesday)

Zeitgeist’s Free Outdoor Concert Night (Every Wednesday) Heyo, come out each Wednesday from 7 pm – 9 pm at Zeitgeist for free Live Music in our beer garden. Each week, we feature different local Bay Area bands from Bluegrass, Blues, Country and Soul music genres. Check out our events page for more information about our upcoming bands.
MUSIC
Axios

Music Monday goes country

Nate is from a small town in Indiana and didn't learn to love country music until he moved to Nashville. Adam grew up in the country music capital of the world and has loved the genre his entire life. But they both think country is fantastic because people from different...
MUSIC
thetrailblazeronline.net

Live music returns for Traditional Music

For the first time since March 2020, the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music performed live at the Rowan County Arts Center. The next live performance will be the end of semester show and is scheduled for Tuesday, November 30, at the Morehead Conference Center.
MOREHEAD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Daily Journal

'History of Country Music' returns to Centene Saturday

The Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium might showcase country music talent in Nashville, but the Farmington Centene Center will present its own lineup of incredibly talented performers on Saturday. The 10th installment of the wildly successful “History of Country Music” show takes place twice — at 2 p.m. and...
FARMINGTON, MO
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alt 101.5

Popular Musician Quietly Moves to Montana, Sets Missoula Concert Date

We're moving closer and closer into the new year, which means we're starting to get a sense of the upcoming concert season in Missoula - and the first few months of 2022 are already looking pretty stacked. We've got Dierks Bentley at the Adams Center, plus Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Steve-O, Killswitch Engage, Steve Vai, Beach House, and more all making their way to the Wilma. And now, you can add another exciting one to the list - and this one actually has a pretty cool Montana connection.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Instruments#Cajun Music#In The Pines#The Band#Country Band Of Musicians#Universal Dudes#Straight Outta Da Bayou#Wrightwood#The Zydeco Mudbugs#Cajun And Zydeco
The Berrics Canteen

Zane Timpson Has Passed Away At 26 Years Old

Zane Timpson has passed away at 26 years old. The devasting news was confirmed by Jordan Maxham via Instagram. The Heroin Skateboards pro was born and raised in Leucadia, California, and moved to San Francisco in 2013 and stayed there for nearly seven years. Most recently he called Encinitas home.
ENCINITAS, CA
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Get Another Rise Out of Their Long-Interrupted Collaboration With ‘Raise the Roof’

It was supposed to be a lark, the joint album by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and certainly not a cash-in or an awards play. So the first big surprise about “Raising Sand” — the 2007 collaborative effort by the erstwhile Led Zeppelin frontman and the bluegrass-turned-pop singer and violinist — was that it got made at all. The second was that such a seemingly niche project, delicately crafted with roots-virtuoso producer T Bone Burnett, not only went platinum but was honored with six Grammys — including two of the top categories, album of the year and record of the year. If...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Why ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ Is the Whole Beatles Story in One Song

Of all the revelations on the Beatles’ new Let It Be box set, the biggest is the song that didn’t even make the original album. “Don’t Let Me Down” is John Lennon’s raw love ballad to Yoko Ono, much like “Two of Us,” Paul McCartney’s song for Linda. John sounds terrified of the emotional leaps he’s taking, but he leans on the other Beatles to back him up and carry him through the song. You can hear the band develop “Don’t Let Me Down” over the course of the box, until it comes to feel like the whole Beatles story...
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Jeremiah Raber Welcomes New Family Member

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber took to Instagram to welcome a new member to his family. The TLC personality took to Instagram just one hour ago to share his first picture of his new baby. What do we know about the newest member of Jeremiah Raber’s family? And, what does his new baby look like? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Neil Young Writes ‘After the Gold Rush’ for a Lost Dean Stockwell Movie

When news of Dean Stockwell’s death hit last week, much of the coverage centered around his career as a child star in the Forties when he acted alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, his role as the holographic advisor Al on the cult time-travel show Quantum Leap, and his work in movies like Married to the Mob and Blue Velvet. But he was also a part of the late Sixties–early Seventies Topanga Canyon art scene where he palled around with Russ Tamblyn, Dennis Hopper, George Herms, Wallace Berman, and Neil Young. He basically walked away from his acting career at this time...
MOVIES
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Halestorm To Stream 2021 Concert Next Month

Halestorm have announced a one-night-only streaming concert on December 23rd called “Happy Hale-i-Days.” The concert was filmed in September at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana. Tickets will be available on Friday (November 5th) at Mandolin.com. Halestorm is set to release a new album next year, having already...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy